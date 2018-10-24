Revisions Made To PA Organ Donation Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – A revision to PA‘s law governing organ and tissue donations is now law. The measure imposes rules to prevent organ donation from interfering with criminal investigations. It lets those with power of attorney give permission for organs to be donated and sets procedures for determining the intention of a dying person if they haven’t made clear if they want to donate their organs and tissues. Officials say the state’s transplant waiting list currently has about 7,500 people. A voluntary organ donation fund on driver’s license and vehicle registration applications will increase from $1 to $3.