 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW10:30 AM - 11:00 AMWALK IN THE WORD
listen live
Home

Revisions Made To PA Organ Donation Law

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
October 24, 2018 06:04 am

HARRISBURG (AP) – A revision to PA‘s law governing organ and tissue donations is now law. The measure imposes rules to prevent organ donation from interfering with criminal investigations. It lets those with power of attorney give permission for organs to be donated and sets procedures for determining the intention of a dying person if they haven’t made clear if they want to donate their organs and tissues. Officials say the state’s transplant waiting list currently has about 7,500 people. A voluntary organ donation fund on driver’s license and vehicle registration applications will increase from $1 to $3.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More