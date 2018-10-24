Robbery Suspect Shot By Lancaster Pharmacy Clerk

LANCASTER – An attempted robbery at a Lancaster pharmacy ended with one of the suspects shot. Police say a clerk shot at and struck one of two suspects around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at Smithgall’s Pharmacy in the 500 block of W. Lemon Street. Authorities say the robbers “came to the store on a mission.” There was no immediate word on the wounded suspect’s condition. The other suspect fled. Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall, who owns the pharmacy, walked out later with what appeared to be blood on his shirt, waved to onlookers, and was also taken to a hospital.