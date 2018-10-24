 Skip to Content
Wolf Vetoes Bills On Debt, Price Gouging, Ag Education

Greg Barton
October 24, 2018 05:32 pm

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing bills that recently passed the Legislature dealing with public debt, price gouging during emergencies and agricultural education. The Democratic governor today rejected legislation that addresses how the state pays down debt, saying it would reduce flexibility. Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai is calling the veto fiscally irresponsible and notes the bill passed nearly unanimously. Wolf also vetoed legislation he says would undermine a law against price gouging during declared states of emergency. The third veto was of a bill addressing federally funded agricultural education programs.

GOV. TOM WOLF

REP. MIKE TURZAI

