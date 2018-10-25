We Have Passed Our Goal of 350 Pastors To Be Trained

LANCASTER – This week, WDAC has partnered with Bible teacher, Dr. Woodrow Kroll to help 350 pastors in Cuba who are struggling to minister to their people. These pastors have no training in Bible or theology. Dr. Kroll has taught the Bible for over 50 years and is bringing sound biblical instruction to these pastors in need through the Helios Project. Helios Solar can be used anywhere and never needs electricity. Helios Flash plugs into a computer and does not require wi-fi or internet. Both devices deliver theological training in 200 sessions to untrained pastors. A $120 donation will train one pastor. The deadline is tomorrow. We found out late last night that we have surpassed our goal of 350 pastors. Thank you for taking part in this needed project.