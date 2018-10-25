Heating Assistance Available For Low-Income Households

HARRISBURG – The return of colder weather to the region means many local individuals and families will soon face higher energy and heating bills. Pennsylvanians who have a heating emergency or are struggling to pay utility bills can receive assistance through the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP provides grants to help low-income families pay heating bills. Crisis grants are also available for heating emergencies such as a broken furnace, utility termination or fuel shortage. Eligibility and grant amounts are based on income and the number of people living in a household. Applications for LIHEAP can be completed online on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Access to Social Services (COMPASS) website at compass.state.pa.us. Additional information about the program is available online at dhs.pa.gov.