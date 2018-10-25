MD Gov Says He’d Make Congressional Districts More Contiguous

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan says a second term would look a lot like his first, if he is re-elected, but voters can expect changes to how the state’s congressional map is drawn. Hogan said today he will push again to take redistricting out of the hands of politicians and have an independent commission draw Maryland’s eight congressional districts. The Republican has proposed it for years, but Democrats who control the legislature say reform should come at the federal level. Hogan says they might change their minds, if he wins and has strong influence over the map. If the process is unchanged, Hogan says he’d focus on drawing contiguous districts “and have the voters actually pick their representatives, instead of the representatives picking their voters.”