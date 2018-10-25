 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:30 AM - 10:00 AMINSIGHT FOR LIVING
listen live
Home

Police In PA Have The Authority To Force Their Way Into Vehicles Where Pets Might Be In Danger

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
October 25, 2018 06:43 am

HARRISBURG, (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania are getting the legal authority to force their way into vehicles to rescue dogs and cats they believe are in danger. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed the bill that generally immunizes police, humane officers and other emergency responders from being sued for removing the animals. The officers will have to first make a reasonable effort to find the owner.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More