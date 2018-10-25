Vice President Pence Was In Central PA To Help Republican Candidates

LITITZ, (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is trying to boost Republican House candidates in Pennsylvania, where GOP losses are expected, and warns that electing Democrats to Congress threatens President Donald Trump’s accomplishments. Pence spoke at rallies Wednesday for Republican John Chrin in Scranton and for Republican Reps. Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry near Lancaster. Republicans won 13 of Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional seats in 2016, but are expected to lose seats around Allentown, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in a state Trump narrowly won in 2016. Pence says Nov. 6’s election is a choice of tax cuts versus tax increases, “jobs versus mobs” and resistance versus results. Perry is facing a stiff challenge from Democrat George Scott. Chrin is trying to unseat three-term Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright. Smucker’s district is heavily Republican, but he’s being outraised by Democrat Jess King.