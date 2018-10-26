An Update On The Helios Project

LANCASTER – This week, WDAC has partnered with Bible teacher, Dr. Woodrow Kroll to help 350 pastors in Cuba who are struggling to minister to their people. These pastors have no training in Bible or theology. Dr. Kroll has taught the Bible for over 50 years and is bringing sound biblical instruction to these pastors in need through the Helios Project. Helios Solar can be used anywhere and never needs electricity. Helios Flash plugs into a computer and does not require wi-fi or internet. Both devices deliver theological training in 200 sessions to untrained pastors. A $120 donation will train one pastor. You can call toll free 833-443-5467 or donate online at wdac.com. The deadline is midnight tonight. We have surpassed our goal of 350 pastors and are now at 426. Thank you for taking part in this needed project. Every gift matters, every gift counts and you have every opportunity to give what you can give. Whether it be $25, $40, of $100, training untrained pastors in Cuba is that important. Call 833-443-5467 and a friendly operator will help you give any amount you want to give. It’s that important and it only takes two to three minutes to be part of the amazing work God is doing to train untrained pastors in Cuba with the Helios Projects. 833-443-5467.

