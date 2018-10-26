Attorneys General Demands Trump Administration’s EPA Withdraw Plan

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of 20 other Attorneys General and four major cities, today filed formal comments demanding the Trump Administration’s U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) withdraw their proposal to roll back the country’s existing Clean Car Standards.

The current Clean Car Standards require significant and achievable reductions in fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions from passenger cars and light trucks. The current rule is expected to prevent up to 2,000 premature deaths, 50,000 cases of respiratory ailments, and reduce asthma symptoms for 24 million Americans, including 6.3 million children. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 1.7 million adults and 235,000 children have asthma symptoms.