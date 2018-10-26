 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW8:30 PM - 9:00 PMFOCUS ON THE FAMILY
listen live
Home

Casey, Barletta Duel Over Guns, Immigration In 2nd Debate

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
October 26, 2018 05:17 pm

Casey, Barletta Duel Over Guns, Immigration In 2nd Debate

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, dueled over guns, immigration and the economy in their second and final debate. Today’s hour-long debate taped at a TV station in Pittsburgh featured several sharp exchanges. It was to be broadcast Friday night and made available to other stations. The 58-year-old Casey, of Scranton, is seeking a third six-year term in Nov. 6’s election. The 62-year-old Barletta is a fourth-term congressman from Hazelton. Barletta has badly lagged Casey in fundraising and polls, making it a low-profile race in a state President Trump won in 2016. Casey is a critic of Trump’s tax-cutting law and immigration policies, and opposed Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Barletta is one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill, and is endorsed by the president.

REP. LOU BARLETTA

SEN. BOB CASEY

Comments are closed.

Latest

More