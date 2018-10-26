Casey, Barletta Duel Over Guns, Immigration In 2nd Debate

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, dueled over guns, immigration and the economy in their second and final debate. Today’s hour-long debate taped at a TV station in Pittsburgh featured several sharp exchanges. It was to be broadcast Friday night and made available to other stations. The 58-year-old Casey, of Scranton, is seeking a third six-year term in Nov. 6’s election. The 62-year-old Barletta is a fourth-term congressman from Hazelton. Barletta has badly lagged Casey in fundraising and polls, making it a low-profile race in a state President Trump won in 2016. Casey is a critic of Trump’s tax-cutting law and immigration policies, and opposed Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Barletta is one of Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill, and is endorsed by the president.

