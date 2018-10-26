New Game Commission APP Has It All

HARRISBURG – Whether you’re looking for a place to hunt, need a license or want an easy way to report your deer or turkey harvest, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new mobile-device app is a one-stop shop that’s loaded with information hunters and trappers need most.

Through the app, which is free to download at the iTunes and Google Play stores, hunters can find out what’s in season and where, when hunting hours start and end, and whether they’ll need to wear fluorescent orange while in the field, and how much. The app provides instant access to the Hunting & Trapping Digest – the Game Commission’s complete regulations handbook – as well as the agency’s Mapping Center, which charts hunting opportunities including pheasant releases on state game lands and other hunting properties. Those in need of licenses can buy them online through the app. More information about the app, and links to the iTunes and Google Play stores, can be found at pgc.pa.gov by selecting Game Commission Mobile App under the Information & Resources tab.