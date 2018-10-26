New Jersey Goodwill Store Gets Philadelphia Newspaper From 1774

BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) – A quick eye by Goodwill workers in New Jersey has turned up an original 1774 Philadelphia newspaper with an iconic “Unite or Die” masthead. The Dec. 28, 1774, edition of the “Pennsylvania Journal and the Weekly Advertiser” boasts three items signed by John Hancock, who pleads for the Colonies to fight back ‘enemies’ who would divide them. Bob Snyder of the New York auction house Cohasco estimates its value at $6,000 to $16,000.