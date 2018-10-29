PA Sadness From Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf reacted to Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Wolf said he can’t express the sadness that all Pennsylvanians feel for what happened. He offered his condolences to all of the victims of the tragedy, the families, and their friends, and to the community. Wolf added, “My heart breaks for members of the Jewish community. Today all of Pennsylvania mourns with you. Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in our Commonwealth. Any attack on one community of faith in Pennsylvania is an attack against every community of faith in Pennsylvania. And I want the Jewish community across the Commonwealth and across the country to know that we stand in support of you as we together mourn this senseless act of violence.” All Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and throughout the state have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all victims of the attack.