Billy Graham Rapid Response Chaplains Respond To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are in Pittsburgh following Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The attack claimed the lives of 11 people. Assistant director of the team, Josh Holland said they are there to offer prayers, condolences, and support to those impacted by the tragic shooting and are fervently praying for those who are grieving from this senseless act of violence. The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was formed in the days following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Since that time, the crisis-chaplaincy ministry has come alongside and supported survivors following dozens of shooting-related tragedies and terror attacks in the U.S. and abroad. Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, appealed for prayer on his Facebook page, saying, “We need to pray for the victims of this hate crime and for the loved ones of those who were killed.” In addition to the response in Pittsburgh, the team currently has chaplains in multiple areas across southeastern United States following the devastation of Hurricanes Florence and Michael.