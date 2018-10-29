Bethesda Mission Food Drive Underway

HARRISBURG – Bethesda Mission is launching its annual fall food drive to benefit hungry and homeless men, women, and children in the Harrisburg area. The drive will run now through December 21 with the goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of food. They also plan to distribute over 1,200 bags of food and serve over 20,000 meals during the holiday season. Individuals may collect various non-perishable food items (no glass containers please) and drop them off at Bethesda Mission located at 611 Reily Street, M&T Bank branches on both the East and West shores, Dauphin County Library Branches, and Fred Beans Ford and Kia Dealerships in Mechanicsburg. Financial contributions will be accepted online at BethesdaMission.org/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 3041, Harrisburg, 17105. In response to the 2017 drive, 98,305 pounds of food were collected, 1,050 food bags were distributed, and 20,805 meals were served throughout the holiday season.