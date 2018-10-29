Final Day For SBA Disaster Loan Centers In Lancaster & York Counties

HARRISBURG – Disaster Loan Outreach Centers that were opened by the U.S. Small Business Association in Lancaster and York Counties will be open for one more day. Homeowners, renters, and businesses impacted in Lancaster and York Counties, as well as the neighboring counties of Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA after flood damage was sustained due to severe storms on Aug. 31th. Loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners while businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million. The centers are located at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center Conference Room at 101 Champ Blvd. in Manheim and the York County Department of Emergency Services Training Room at 120 Davies Dr. in York. Hours today are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. If you can’t visit a center in person, you may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or by e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.