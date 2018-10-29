Maryland Early Voting Over Double 2014 Totals So Far

BALTIMORE (AP) – So far, more than double the number of people have voted early in Maryland compared to the midterms four years ago. State election officials said nearly 170,000 people have voted through the first two days of early voting through Friday night. The number of voters each day was more than twice the numbers for the first two days in 2014. High early-voting levels are occurring elsewhere, as voters are energized in the current political environment. The top race for Marylanders this fall is for governor between Republican incumbent Larry Hogan and Democrat challenger Ben Jealous. Early voting in Maryland lasts through Nov. 1, with 79 polling stations open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Same-day voter registration is available during early voting, but not on Election Day.