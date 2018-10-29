PA Absentee Ballot Deadline Tuesday

HARRISBURG – Requests for absentee ballots for the November 6th election in Pennsylvania need to be made before today’s deadline. Absentee voters must then return their voted ballot to their county election office by this coming Friday, November 2. Absentee ballots must be received in county election offices by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election. Absentee ballots may be cast by deployed members of the military, Pennsylvania students attending out-of-state colleges or universities, persons with illnesses or disabilities, and individuals who will be away from their municipality on business on Election Day. Information about absentee ballots can be found at the website votesPA.com.