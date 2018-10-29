Second Student Dies From Lancaster County Crash

LITITZ – Authorities in Lancaster County continue investigating a crash that took the lives of two students and injured several other people. Officials say a 63-year-old Lancaster County woman plowed into several vehicles in Warwick Township around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of W. Orange Street in Lititz, not far from Warwick High School. One student, 16-year-old Jack Nicholson, a junior, died from his injuries on Friday. Warwick School District said Sunday that a second student, identified as Meghan Keeney had also passed away. The district says counseling will be provided for students and families today beginning at 8 a.m. They said they are grateful for the overwhelming support from the Warwick community and beyond. County prosecutors said emergency responders had received several calls about a reckless driver. A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer reported the car going extremely slow, but said it sped off when the officer tried to stop it, and the officer was told to terminate pursuit. The car was then involved in a minor crash with a school bus before the fatal crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393.