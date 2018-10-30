Female Driver In Fatal Lititz Crash Identified

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has identified the female driver involved in the fatal Oct. 26 crash in Lititz as 63-year-old Debra Slaymaker-Walker. She has been hospitalized, not conscious or alert, in serious condition since the crash. Officials say since being hospitalized, she is not a public-safety threat or flight risk. They say her recollection of the crash and what led to it are essential to the investigation and they wanted to interview her regarding the case prior to anyone else. Authorities were hoping for a possibility for her to speak to investigators by Monday. However, medical professionals, informed them that she remained unresponsive and could not be interviewed. They added it is unknown if and when she will be able to be interviewed. Prior to the public release, authorities have been in contact with her relatives and families of others involved in the crash, and explained to them the reasoning for not publicly identifying the woman before now. Officials decided to identify her now as the driver because it is apparent that they have no timeline on if and when they can interview her and know her name has been provided to a number of individuals associated with the case. Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the crash or the woman and her activities on or around Oct. 26 to contact police, if they have not already done so. Officials say it is important to note that she has not been charged with any crime and is presumed innocent.