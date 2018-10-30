Food Drive For Lebanon Rescue Mission

LEBANON – Lebanon Rescue Mission is holding its 2018 “Bring Your Own Bag” Food Drive to help feed the needy during the upcoming holidays. Folks can fill up a bag with non-perishable food items and drop them off at the mission located at 1223 Bittner Blvd. in Lebanon. Donations can also be dropped off at three Lebanon County banks: Fulton Bank locations in Annville, Cleona, Lebanon, Myerstown, Palmyra, and Schaefferstown; all Lebanon area locations of First Citizens Bank; and Jonestown Bank locations in Cleona, Lebanon, Grantville, Jonestown, Newmanstown, and Palmyra. Turkey Hill locations in Lebanon County will be collecting donations from November 4th through December 23. For more information, you can call 717-273-2301 or email Cathy at ckrause@lebanonrescuemission.org.