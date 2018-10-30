Online PA Voter Guide Ready With Candidate Information

HARRISBURG – With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvanians can get access to an online voter guide from PA Family Council with information to help voters make an informed decision before going to the polls. The voter guide contains a series of questions asked to the candidates for federal offices, such as U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and state offices including Governor, state Senate, and state House. By going to PAFamilyVoter.com, Pennsylvanians can simply key in their address and find the many candidates on their ballot. All candidates were provided multiple opportunities to respond to the their survey questions. For candidates that did not respond, they used voting records, bill co-sponsorships, public statements, and campaign materials when available. On the website, voters can find their polling location and sign up to receive an email or text message reminder the night before Election Day. Again, the website is PAFamilyVoter.com.