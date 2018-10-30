PA GOP Dealt Redistricting Loss In U.S. Courts

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed another challenge by top Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania to the legality of new congressional district boundaries imposed by the state’s highest court in a gerrymandering case. The high court on Monday denied the case by House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati. It’s the third time the nation’s highest court has rejected such an effort. November’s election is being conducted on new court-drawn districts viewed as more competitive than the now-invalidated map drawn in 2011 by Republicans. In January, the state ruled the districts violated constitutional guarantees of free and equal elections.