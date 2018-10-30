The United State’s President Arrives In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Pittsburgh to pay tribute to 11 people who were gunned down at a synagogue Saturday. The shooting was the worst attack on Jews in the nation’s history. The Trumps were joined by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner. They were also joined by Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States. One of their stops will include laying white roses and a stone from the White House for each of the victims at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue.