Female Driver In Fatal Lititz Crash Identified

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office identified the female driver involved in the fatal Oct. 26 crash in Lititz as 63-year-old Debra Slaymaker-Walker. She is hospitalized, unconscious, and in serious condition since the crash. They say her recollection of the crash and what led to it are essential to the investigation and they wanted to interview her regarding the case. However, medical professionals informed them that she remained unresponsive and could not be interviewed. It is unknown if and when she will be able to be interviewed. Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the crash or the woman and her activities on or around Oct. 26 to contact police, if they have not already done so. Officials say it is important to note that she has not been charged with any crime and is presumed innocent.