Former Lancaster Mayor Defends His Pharmacy

LANCASTER – Court documents showed that former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall was the one who shot a 24-year-old Harrisburg man who tried to rob his pharmacy last week. Brandon Galette is hospitalized in serious condition after he and another man tried to rob the West Lemon Street pharmacy of oxycodone on October 23. Galette struggled with Smithgall for possession of his weapon with Smithgall firing three more shots. Galette fled from the store with Smithgall’s weapon after dropping his own and leaving it at the scene. Smithgall was treated for his injuries and released. Galette is charged with robbery, theft, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm. Police are continuing to search for the second suspect.