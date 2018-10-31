Synagogue Suspect Indicted On 44 Counts

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was expected, was announced Wednesday. It charges Robert Bowers with 44 counts, including hate crimes. Federal prosecutors have previously indicated they plan to seek the death penalty. U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says “today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts.” Authorities say Bowers opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers. Bowers is jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday. The funerals for the victims began Tuesday and are continuing through the rest of the week.