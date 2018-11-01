PA House Lawmaker Convicted Of Taking Cash Bribes

HARRISBURG (AP) – A state lawmaker faces possible prison time after being found guilty of charges she accepted $4,000 in cash from an undercover informant seven years ago. A Harrisburg jury on Wednesday found Philadelphia Democrat Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown guilty of bribery, five counts of conflict of interest, and failing to properly file a financial disclosure form. The verdict follows guilty or no contest pleas by four other former Philadelphia area state lawmakers and a former traffic judge in the city for taking cash or gifts from an undercover informant. The cases were brought by prosecutors in Philadelphia and Harrisburg after then-state Attorney General Kathleen Kane abandoned the investigation after concluding it improperly targeted black officials. Brown’s lawyer calls it a “classic case of government overreach” and vows to appeal.