PA LIHEAP Applications Now Being Accepted

HARRISBURG – Persons needing help to keep warm this winter can get assistance as now is the start of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP application process for the 2018-19 season. PA Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller says applications being accepted now through April 12, 2019. Assistance is available for homeowners and renters who meet income guidelines. Online applications for LIHEAP can be completed at compass.state.pa.us. Paper applications are available through your local county assistance offices or interested applicants can download and print an application from the Department’s website at dhs.pa.gov. You can also call the LIHEAP Hotline at 1-866-857-7095 Monday through Friday.