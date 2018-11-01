Be Wary Of Election Scams

HARRISBURG – With Election Day less than a week away, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro warned consumers of potential scam artists calling and attempting to cheat Pennsylvanians out of money or personal information under the guise of fundraisers or campaigns. These scam artists impersonate pollsters, campaign volunteers, political organizations, and even candidates in an attempt to steal money or information from the victim. While donations can be made over the phone, be wary of callers asking for donations. Ask the caller for other donation options and don’t let them pressure you. Don’t rely on Caller ID and never provide personal or credit card information to anyone calling you, especially someone claiming you can win a prize. Candidates rarely use prizes as an incentive. Voter registration and voting in any election can not occur over the phone. To report an election scam, contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or file a complaint online at attorneygeneral.gov.