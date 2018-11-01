More PA Casinos Get Sports Betting Licenses

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania has approved sports betting at three more casinos as it gets closer to becoming the sixth state with sports betting. The PA Gaming Control Board earlier this month awarded licenses to two other casinos. Sports betting could start as early as this month if a casino meets other requirements, such as training personnel and passing equipment tests. Owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos can pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.