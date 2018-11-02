A Look Into The Candidates: Casey And Barletta

HARRISBURG (AP) – Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is seeking to unseat second-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania. Casey is backed by labor unions, gay-rights organizations and environmental advocacy groups. Barletta is backed by business trade associations and pro-life groups. The election is Tuesday. Also on the ballot are Libertarian candidate Dale Kerns and Green Party candidate Neal Gale. Don’t forget to read up on the candidates and where they stand on important issues by going to PAFamilyVoter.com and clicking on PA Family Voter guide.

REP LOU BARLETTA