Two Area Missions Partner On Holiday Food Drive

LANCASTER/YORK – Two area rescue missions are gearing up for their fall food drives. Last year, Lancaster’s Water Street Mission and York’s Lifepath Christian Ministries served hundreds of thousands of meals to the needy and hungry. Those meals were provided by donations. The two ministries are partnering together to get 120,000 lbs. of food for the upcoming holiday. The Rescue Mission Food Drive runs November 4 – December 22. You can fill a bag with non-perishable food items (no glass, please) and drop it off at your local rescue mission. Food donations will also be accepted at all Lancaster and York County Turkey Hill and M&T Bank locations as well as The Sharp Shopper in Ephrata and Leola and The People’s Bank in Lancaster County. For more information, Water Street Mission’s phone number is 717-393-7709 or LifePath at 717-845-7662. Financial donations to Water Street and Lifepath can be made online by going to rescuemissionfooddrive.org.