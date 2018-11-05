Dog Mauls Child To Death In York County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – A 19-month-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog in York County. The toddler had been in her family home in Windsor Township when she reportedly was attacked around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Police and EMS responded to the residence and transported the child to York Hospital. The York County Coroner responded to the hospital just after 11:10 p.m. Sunday and declared the child deceased. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. The Coroner did not release the child’s name or the address where the incident occurred. York Area Regional Police are investigating.