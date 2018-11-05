National Diabetes Month In The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – November is “National Diabetes Month” in Pennsylvania after a resolution passed the state Senate. The theme for the month is “Everyday Reality.” Lehigh County Sen. Pat Browne, who sponsored the resolution, said that for those who have been diagnosed, diabetes impacts nearly every decision made daily – from what they eat, do, and how they take care of themselves. Diabetes affects an estimated 30 million people in America with the Commonwealth having approximately 1.5 million living with diabetes and an estimated 325,000 Pennsylvanians undiagnosed. Sen. Browne said that 3.5 million people in Pennsylvania have pre-diabetes with blood glucose levels higher than normal. Diabetes is now the seventh leading cause of death in the Keystone State.