PA Auditor General to Monitor Tuesday’s Election

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he will monitor Tuesday’s election as part of his efforts to protect the security and integrity of Pennsylvania’s voting system, both now and heading into the 2020 election cycle. Depasquale explains that he believes it is a fundamental right to make sure people get to cast their vote and make sure that it gets counted. He has appointed a team to ensure election day issues be resolved as quickly as possible. If you do run into a problem at the polls, contact paauditor.gov to let the team try and resolve it.