“Armed & Dangerous” Fugitive Sought

PENN TOWNSHIP – Police are seeking a Lancaster County man after he shot a man Monday night in Penn Township. 23-year-old Shawn Bergman of Lititz is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related counts for the shooting at an apartment in the 400 block of S. Main Street. The victim, a 19-year-old Warwick Township man, is hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Officials report multiple witnesses to the incident. One witness called 911 and went with police to the scene of the shooting. Bergman is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as a light-skinned black male, six foot one, 250 lbs., and was wearing glasses. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100.