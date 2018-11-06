Willow Valley Giant Sets For Opening

CARLISLE – Giant Food Stores will open their newest Lancaster County location at the former Darrenkamp’s Market at Willow Valley Square on Friday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. The new 51,600 sq. ft. store will operate 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, and also employ approximately 155 full and part time associates. As part of the grand opening, the Carlisle-based grocer will present $1,000 donations to a number of area organizations. They include A Week Away and Brighter Day Foundations, Grace Church at Willow Valley, Lampeter Strasburg & Penn Manor School Districts, Lancaster General Health, Rotary Club of Lancaster – South, Water Street Mission, West Lampeter Twp. Police, and Willow Street Fire Company.