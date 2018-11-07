York County Child Mauled By Dog Identified

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP – The York County Coroner has identified the toddler who died after being mauled by a dog in their Windsor Township home on Sunday night. 19-month-old Nora Sharp of the 500 block of El Dorado Drive died of multiple injuries due to the dog attack. An autopsy conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital ruled the death as accidental. According to the family, the dog was a mixed breed and has been euthanized. York Area Regional Police are investigating. They say the girl was being watched by her parents at the time of the attack.