“Armed & Dangerous” Fugitive Now In Police Custody

PENN TOWNSHIP – Authorities say a Lancaster County man is now in police custody after he shot a man Monday night in Penn Township. 23-year-old Shawn Bergman of Lititz is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related counts for the shooting at an apartment in the 400 block of S. Main Street. The victim, a 19-year-old Warwick Township man, is hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Officials report multiple witnesses to the incident. One witness called 911 and went with police to the scene of the shooting.