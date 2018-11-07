Election 2018 Winners For Gov., U.S. Senate, & U.S. House

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians had their say in Election 2018 with strong voter turnout for the general election. It was a good evening for incumbents who were running.

In the governor’s race, Democrat Tom Wolf won a second term while Democrat Bob Casey will return to the U.S. Senate.

In area congressional races, Republican Dan Meuser will represent the 9th District. Republican Scott Perry won a close race to return to Washington in the 10th District. Republican Lloyd Smucker returns for a second term in the 11th District. In the 13th, Republican John Joyce won his race.