MD Gov Celebrates His Re-Election

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan says his re-election indicates voters want bipartisanship and civility that is lacking in Washington. Hogan spoke today about becoming the first Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland since 1954. He says he has governed “right down the middle” and sought bipartisanship with Democrats, who held on to super majorities in both chambers of the legislature.
