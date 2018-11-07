PA State House & State Senate Winners

HARRISBURG – State Senate races in our region had Republicans Kristin Phillips-Hill, Judy Ward, Ryan Aument, and Mike Folmer victorious in Districts 28, 30, 36, and 48 respectively.

Winners of area PA state House races had in the 13th District, Republican John Lawrence returning to Harrisburg. In the 37th, Republican Mindy Fee won another term as did Republican Brett Miller in the 41st. Republican Keith Greiner is back in the 43rd District. Republican Mark Keller won reelection in the 86th, as did Republicans Greg Rothman in the 87th, Sheryl Delozier in the 88th, and Dan Moul in the 91st. In the 92nd, Republican Dawn Keefer won another term. In the 93rd, Republican Mike Jones will be a new face in Harrisburg. Republican Stan Saylor returns in the 94th and Republican Steve Mentzer will be back in the 97th. Republicans Dave Hickernell, Dave Zimmerman, and Bryan Cutler were reelected in the 98th, 99th, and 100th Districts. In the 101st, Republican Frank Ryan won another term as did Democrat Patty Kim and Republican Sue Helm in the 103rd and 104th respectively. District 105 sent Republican Andrew Lewis to Harrisburg while the 106th sent back Republican Tom Mehaffie. Democrat Tom Caltagirone and Republicans Mark Gillen and Jim Cox back in District 127, 128, and 129 respectively. Republicans Justin Simmons and Ryan Mackenzie return in Districts 131 and 134. District 169 sent Republican Kate Klunk back to Harrisburg along with Republican Gary Day in the 187th. District 193 and 199 are sending two new Republicans to the state Capitol – Torren Ecker and Barbara Gleim.