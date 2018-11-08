PennDOT Ready For Winter Weather

HARRISBURG – PennDOT says it’s ready to go for the upcoming winter weather. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards says the agency has 40,000 miles of road to care for with about 4,500 on-the-road workers and more than 620,000 tons of road salt on hand. To help the public prepare for the season, and share information about winter services, resources are available at penndot.gov/winter. PennDOT is also seeking more than 500 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement their full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a CDL, as well as application information are available at employment.pa.gov.