Resolution Commemorates Centennial Of World War I Armistice

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate adopted a resolution commemorating the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice. November 11th marks the centennial of the cessation of hostilities of World War I with Germany signing an Armistice agreement in 1918. Chairman of the state Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Sen. Randy Vulakovich of Allegheny County said that the Commonwealth made significant contributions to the war effort, such as producing more than half of the steel used by the Allied Powers during the war and purchasing more than $ 3 billion in Victory & Liberty Bonds. Of the 71,159 Americans who perished during World War I, 7,369 called the Keystone State their home. Vulakovich, who sponsored the resolution, added that we should all reflect upon and honor the service and sacrifice of the millions of Americans who fought bravely to defend freedom and democracy.