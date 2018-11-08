Keeping PA School Bus Stops Safe

HARRISBURG – An annual school bus safety initiative involving law enforcement and school districts called Operation Safe Stop 2018 took place October 24. State officials, including PA State Police, PennDOT, and the Department of Education, discussed the results in which 147 violations of the School Bus Stopping Law occurred, up from 120 reported last year. PA State Police Cpl. Adam Reed says motorists need to obey the law for the safety of schoolchildren. The law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists from all directions are required to stop; however, those who encounter a school bus on the opposite side of a divided highway are not required to stop when the lanes are separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median. Violators face a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.