Attorney General Says Clergy Abuse Victims Merit Day In Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor says victim compensation funds being established by the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses over sexual abuse of children by priests should be accompanied by a change in state law to let victims file lawsuits that are currently too old to be pursued. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said today the investigative grand jury report released this summer recommended victims get a day in court, not that the church should “be the arbiter of its own punishment.” Legislation to create a two-year window for otherwise time-barred lawsuits passed the state House but was blocked in October by Senate Republicans. He’s urging lawmakers to pass the window and recommendations to eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse, ban nondisclosure agreements preventing victims from discussing their abuse with law enforcement, and clarify penalties for failing to report child abuse.