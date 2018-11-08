Fatal York County Crash investigated

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP – Two people died after a two vehicle crash in York County. Police were called Wednesday shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Yocumtown Road in Newberry Township. Authorities say an adult male died at the crash scene. About an hour later, a male teen died from his injuries after being rushed to York Hospital. A surviving passenger in one of the vehicles was also hospitalized for treatment. The identities of the persons in the crash have not yet been released. Newberry Township Police are investigating the incident.