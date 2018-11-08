Fetterman Not Moving Into Lieutenant Governor’s Residence

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s newly elected lieutenant governor John Fetterman says he does not plan to move into the lavish state-owned official residence and hopes to make it available for some type of public use. The Democrat said he may rent a place in Harrisburg, but he’s definitely not moving his family into the residence at Fort Indiantown Gap. Fetterman beat Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, a former state senator, in the Democrat primary this year to become Gov. Tom Wolf’s running mate.